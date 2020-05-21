|
HAY James Brian Of Newick and formerly
of Haywards Heath.
Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 5th May 2020 at
Royal Sussex County Hospital,
Brighton, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Joy, loving father to Stephen and Jenni and father-in-law
to Nathalie and Graham. Devoted
grandfather to Emily, Matthew,
Charlie and Tom.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Private cremation.
A Celebration of Brian's life will be
held at a later date, to be announced.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 21, 2020