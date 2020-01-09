|
|
|
BERRY Jason Tragically on 21st December, 2019, Jason, of Horsted Keynes, aged 46 years. Much loved son of Ian and Elaine, brother of Sharon and
father to Ashland and Dax.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at the
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 1pm. The family have requested that people dress as colourfully and casually as they feel comfortable with. Family flowers only please but donations to Diabetes UK may be made via mastersandson.com or sent to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 9, 2020