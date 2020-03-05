|
|
|
Piper Jean Mary Of Burgess Hill.
Passed away on the
23rd February at the Princess Royal Hospital.
Dearly loved Wife of the late
Albert George (Eddie) Piper for nearly
50 years until his death in 1998.
Jean leaves Son Stephen,
Daughter in Law Amanda, two Grandchildren Rebecca and Robert and two Great Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all
as well as her many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 11th March at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, however, donations if desired to St Peter and St James Hospice and sent c/o C&T Radmall Funeral Services, 223 London Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9QU. Tel (01444) 871212.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 5, 2020