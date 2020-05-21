|
FLACK Jennifer Margaret
'Jenny' Peacefully at Walstead
Place Care Home on the
9th May 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving daughter of the late
Peggy and George.
Jenny will be greatly missed by her godchildren, family and many friends.
Private funeral service.
Donations in memory of Jenny, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk; click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AA. Tel: 01444 239869
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 21, 2020