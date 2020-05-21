Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Flack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Flack

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Flack Notice
FLACK Jennifer Margaret
'Jenny' Peacefully at Walstead
Place Care Home on the
9th May 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving daughter of the late
Peggy and George.
Jenny will be greatly missed by her godchildren, family and many friends.
Private funeral service.
Donations in memory of Jenny, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk; click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AA. Tel: 01444 239869
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -