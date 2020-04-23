Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Green

Notice Condolences

Jessie Green Notice
GREEN Jessie Elizabeth Mary Died peacefully in her sleep on
10th April 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Henry Charles Green, Mother to Helen and Tim.
A wonderful and much loved
Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Cousin,
Auntie and Friend.
Private cremation to be held 12.30pm, 27th April 2020, with a celebration of Jessie's life to be held at a later date.
Further enquiries from
Masters & Son, 01444 482107, www.mastersandson.com.
Sincere thanks to all who helped care for our lovely Mum in recent times.
RIP XX
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -