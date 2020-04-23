|
|
|
GREEN Jessie Elizabeth Mary Died peacefully in her sleep on
10th April 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Henry Charles Green, Mother to Helen and Tim.
A wonderful and much loved
Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Cousin,
Auntie and Friend.
Private cremation to be held 12.30pm, 27th April 2020, with a celebration of Jessie's life to be held at a later date.
Further enquiries from
Masters & Son, 01444 482107, www.mastersandson.com.
Sincere thanks to all who helped care for our lovely Mum in recent times.
RIP XX
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020