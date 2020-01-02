|
GOODBAND Jill Mary Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday 19th December 2019 with family by her side.
Jill was much loved by her Brother, Children, Grandchildren and Great
Grandchildren, family and friends.
A celebration of Jill's life will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 at
1.40pm at Worthing Crematorium, Findon, West Sussex, BN14 0RG.
Please feel free to wear clothing
of your choice.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'Motor Neurone Disease' c/o
Henfield Funeral Services, The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, West Sussex,
BN5 9HN. e-mail [email protected]
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020