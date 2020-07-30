Home

BROWN JIM Passed away on the
10th July 2020
at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of Edie,
a loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.

Funeral will be held on
Tuesday 11th August 2020,
attendance by invitation only.

Jim's final journey will leave
Barn Meadow at 12 midday travelling along Oldlands Avenue, Stockcroft Road and then past the Church.

No flowers by request,
but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation via J&R Matthews Funeral Directors, 1 Old Talbot House, Cuckfield, Sussex RH17 5JX
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 30, 2020
