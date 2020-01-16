|
|
|
Bird Joan Lilian Peacefully in Firgrove Nursing Home
on 3rd January 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving wife to the late Barnard and a wonderful mum, grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to take place at The Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Thursday 30th January at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" OR
"Age UK West Sussex" may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020