DANIEL Joanne Louise (Jo)
Passed away peacefully
on 31st May 2020, aged 41 years.

Beloved partner, daughter, sister and niece; she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Jo was formerly a proud Staff Nurse and Junior Sister in the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Her funeral will take place privately.
A celebration of her life is to
be held at a later date.

Donations, in memory of Jo, for a youth and addiction support charity, Change Grow Live (www.changegrowlive.org), can be made online at www.brooksfunerals.co.uk or sent to
R A Brooks & Son, Funeral Directors, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 11, 2020
