|
|
|
Creaton John Humphrey Aged 102, passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020
at Red Oaks Nursing Home, Henfield.
A loving family man to his children Nicholas, David, Richard, Lucy and their partners, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Paddy his first wife sadly passed away in 1996, but he is survived by Joyce his second wife
of 22 years.
A private family service held on 28th May, with a memorial service to be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 28, 2020