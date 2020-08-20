|
|
|
HALL John Edward James Passed away on 3rd August 2020,
aged 89 years.
A much loved husband to Ann, father,
grandfather and great grandfather who will
be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Private funeral service to take place at
The Chapel, H.D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham.
The family kindly requests no flowers but donations
to Care for Veterans are welcomed in John's memory
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea.
BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 20, 2020