|
|
|
Sclanders John Stewart Formerly of Lindfield, Haywards Heath and Horsted Keynes, died peacefully
on 11th November 2020, aged 91,
at Sunrise Care Home, Winchester.
Much loved husband of the late Jean, loving father to Malcolm and Liz, grandfather to Jamie, Nico,
Mark and Laura.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Chichester Diocesan Association for Family Support Work.
Details and enquiries to
Masters & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01444 482107.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 19, 2020