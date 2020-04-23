|
|
|
WEATHERILL John "Fred" Peacefully passed away
on 14th April 2020
aged 76 years. A loving Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Fred was a dedicated football manger/player and coach of various
Sussex teams, including Hassocks/ Hurstpierpoint/Ringmer and
Burgess Hill. Funeral has taken place. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations in memory of Fred for Hassocks Football Club may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273 841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020