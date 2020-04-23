Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weatherill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Weatherill

Notice Condolences

John Weatherill Notice
WEATHERILL John "Fred" Peacefully passed away
on 14th April 2020
aged 76 years. A loving Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Fred was a dedicated football manger/player and coach of various
Sussex teams, including Hassocks/ Hurstpierpoint/Ringmer and
Burgess Hill. Funeral has taken place. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Donations in memory of Fred for Hassocks Football Club may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273 841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -