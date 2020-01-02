|
|
|
CRANE Joyce Aged 92 years. Peacefully at the Princess Royal Hospital on
16th December 2019, after a short illness. Much loved and devoted wife to the late George, and special mum to Linda and the late Phillip and special friend to son in law Steve. Joyce will be remembered as proprietor with George of Crane Shoe Repairs in Burgess Hill. Funeral service to take place at St Peter & St John the Baptist Church, Wivelsfield on Thursday 9th January at 2.30pm followed by burial.
Flowers or donations made payable to "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020