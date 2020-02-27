Home

P & S Gallagher (Haywards Heath)
Weald House
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AA
01444 239869
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
15:30
Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton (South Chapel)
Joyce Wine Notice
Wine Joyce Pamela It is with great sadness
we announce the passing of
our dear mother, who died on
8th February 2020, aged 93 years,
at The Princess Royal Hospital
following a short illness.
Mum's funeral takes place at
Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton (South Chapel) at 3.30pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020.
Family flowers only please, but her beloved sons David and Andy
invite you to make donations,
if desired, in her memory to any
Cancer .
Enquiries to P & S Gallagher
Tel: 01444 239869
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 27, 2020
