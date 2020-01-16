|
GREEN Lawrence Barrie (Barrie) 16 July 1943 - 23 Dec 2019.
Our family would like to mark the sad passing of our hardworking and loving, husband, father and grandfather, Barrie. After moving to the area with his wife (Norma) in 1974 to further his career in London, Barrie made his home in Uckfield until his passing just before Christmas.
Barrie loved his family, Newcastle United and the United States of America (not necessarily in that order).
Barrie is survived by his wife of 49 years, 4 children and 8 grandchildren. He spent his life working hard to support and care for them all. He will be missed terribly and will always be in our thoughts.
A service in his honour will be held at Wealden Crematorium on 31st January at 11:00. The family have asked that if you would like to make a donation to celebrate Barrie's life please make cheques payable to either Multiple System Atrophy Trust or Pancreatic Cancer UK C/O Cooper and Son, Rose Cottage, 11 New Town, Uckfield,
TN22 5DL.
All donations will go towards the amazing research being done to eradicate MSA and pancreatic cancer.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020