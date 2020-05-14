|
|
|
Pennicard Lyn Peacefully on
8th May 2020 aged 64 years.
Loving Wife to Ron,
adored Mum of the late Debbie,
loving Mum to Jason and dearly loved Nanny to Emily, Lucas and Freddie.
She will be missed by her loving
sisters and all who knew her.
Donations in memory of Lyn for
St Peter & St James Hospice
may be made via www.bowleyfuneralservice.co.uk (click Memory Giving) or sent to
Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020