Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowley Funeral Service (Hassocks)
30 Keymer Road
Hassocks, Sussex BN6 8AN
01273 841711
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyn Pennicard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyn Pennicard

Notice Condolences

Lyn Pennicard Notice
Pennicard Lyn Peacefully on
8th May 2020 aged 64 years.
Loving Wife to Ron,
adored Mum of the late Debbie,
loving Mum to Jason and dearly loved Nanny to Emily, Lucas and Freddie.
She will be missed by her loving
sisters and all who knew her.
Donations in memory of Lyn for
St Peter & St James Hospice
may be made via www.bowleyfuneralservice.co.uk (click Memory Giving) or sent to
Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -