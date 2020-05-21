|
TESSIER Majorie Phyliss 'Midge' 15-6-1927
Mum passed away on
May 14th 2020, aged 92 at
Red Oaks Nursing Home.
Midge will be deeply missed by her children Linda, David, Ian and Gillian, her six grandchildren,
4 great grandchildren
and 2 great nieces.
Her wider family -
Midge being the last of 9 siblings
is spread across the world from
Canada, USA, Austrailia, Hong Kong
and United Kingdom.
Cremation to be held at
Worth Crematorium on Thursday
June 4th at 9.45am.
Close family only to attend and
family flowers only please.
Donations through Gallaghers website-
https://www.pandsgallagher.co.uk/
to NSPCC.
A celebration of Midge's life will
be held at a later date.
Much loved and loving,
rest in peace now.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 21, 2020