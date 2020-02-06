Home

HICKS Margaret
(Mags) Peacefully in hospital on
25th January 2020, aged 70 years.
Much loved wife of Brian and loved and loving mum and nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Monday 10th February at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to either "Macmillan Cancer Support"
or "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 6, 2020
