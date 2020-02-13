|
WATKINS MARGARET LILIAN Peacefully on 31st January 2020,
at St Rita's Care Home, aged 85 years.
Loving wife, mum and granny who will be much missed. Funeral service at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel, Worth on
Monday 24th February at 11.00am. Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on Memory Giving)
or by cheques made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Weald House,
111 Lower Church Road,
Burgess Hill RH15 9AA
Tel 01444 239869
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 13, 2020