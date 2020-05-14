|
MUNNION Margherita Passed away peacefully
on the 9th April
at the age of 93 at
Mill View Nursing Home.
Loving wife of her
late husband Nigel Munnion.
Nigel & Margherita met in Lonigo,
near Venice, Italy in 1944 where
Nigel was serving as a Lieutenant
with the Royal Green Jackets.
They married in Lindfield Church in November 1946 and lived all their
lives at Pine Tree Cottage Lindfield.
Nigel worked for the Bank of England
in London and Margherita became
one of the founding members of the Lindfield WI where she brought her Italian culinary skills to a quintessential English village. She later ran the Circolo Italiano for budding Italian enthusiasts, coupled with her charity work for the WRVS and Chailey Heritage.
She leaves behind her son Paul and daughter Elisa, grandchildren Jamie, Holly, Arty and Freddie.
Nigel and Margherita's abiding wish was to be reunited in death in her beloved country of Italy where they first met, Nigel was buried there in 2004 and therefore a private family service will be held in the not too distant future for Margherita.
A good lunch will then be consumed with all her family and much local wine!
In memory of her life and legacy.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020