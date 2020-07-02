|
|
|
PREECE Marjorie (Madge) Kathleen Widow of George,
long time residents of Hassocks, passed peacefully away
on 22nd June, aged 97 at
Hilgay Care Home, Burgess Hill.
Madge was a very dearly loved and special mother, mother-in-law,
sister, grandmother,
great grandmother and aunt.
A private funeral will be held at Woodvale Crematorium on
Friday 10th July at 9am,
following Government guidelines.
No flowers please but donations in
her memory would be welcomed for
St. Peter and St. James Hospice c/o
W M Collins, 43 Station Road,
Burgess Hill, RH15 9DE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 2, 2020