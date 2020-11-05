|
|
|
TURNER Mary Beatrice Of Haywards Heath.
Beloved Aunt, Great Aunt & Great, Great Aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Peacefully on 25th October,
aged 91 years.
A private funeral service will be held
at this time.
No flowers but donations if desired
may be made online via
www.pandsgallagher.co.uk or by cheques made payable to
British Heart Foundation and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath ,
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 5, 2020