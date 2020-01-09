|
|
|
Gallagher on 29th December 2019 suddenly and unexpectedly in Kings College Hospital, London.
MATTHEW JAMES
aged 46 years.
Director at P & S Gallagher
Funeral Directors, Haywards Heath
& Bowley and Gallagher
Funeral Directors, Brighton.
Dearly loved, loving and devoted son of Pat & Sandy. Matthew will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
At Matthew's request, bright colours are to be worn at his funeral.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later, donations in Matthew's memory can be made by cheque payable to P & S Gallagher Charitable Donations for division to charities that will be named later.
All funeral enquiries to P & S Gallagher Independent Family Funeral Directors, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath RH16 4EA.
Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 9, 2020