GALLAGHER on 29th December 2019 suddenly and unexpectedly in Kings College Hospital, London.
MATTHEW JAMES
aged 46 years.
Dearly loved, loving and devoted son of Pat & Sandy and partner of Lajos. Matthew will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Director at P & S Gallagher Funeral Directors, Haywards Heath & Bowley and Gallagher Funeral Directors, Brighton.
Matthew's funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield on Saturday 18th January 2020 at 12.30pm. All are welcome, at Matthew's request bright colours are to be worn at his funeral.
Donations in Matthew's
memory can be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on 'Memory Giving') or by cheques made payable to 'Music for Memories Mid Sussex' or 'Friends of Downs View School' and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher Independent Family Funeral Directors, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020