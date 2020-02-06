|
GALLAGHER Matthew Pat and Sandy Gallagher would like to thank all friends, professionals within the funeral business, colleagues and everyone that knew Matthew for their kind words, messages of sympathy
and warm thoughts shown during their most traumatic time.
We have received over 300 cards, messages of sympathy and letters offering support and to try to respond to everyone is too difficult a task to perform, please accept this as our thanks to everyone, so many kind and caring people have supported us throughout this time, which will
never be forgotten.
The generosity of everyone making donations in Matthew's memory will be a lasting legacy for those that will benefit from these donations. Our love to you all and may the light travel with you always.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 6, 2020