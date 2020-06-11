|
STENNING Maud
(nee Jackson) Formerly of Manor Road, Burgess Hill.
Passed away peacefully on Friday
22nd May 2020 at Pelham House
Care Home. Aged 90 years.
The kindest lady in the world will be missed so much and in our hearts forever.
Maud's family would like to thank all those who have expressed sympathy, the cards and kind words have been a source of great comfort.
A private family service takes place on Thursday 11th June at Clayton Wood.
Family flowers only with donations if desired to NSPCC.
c/o Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 11, 2020