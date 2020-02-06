|
Gorham Maxwell Peter Max passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21st 2020, a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague who will be greatly missed by the whole community. A funeral service will be held at Perrymount Road Methodist Church, Haywards Heath on Wednesday February 12th at 11.30am. All are welcome. No flowers but donations made payable to
'Macmillan Cancer Support' and sent c/o Paul Masson Funerals, 42-46 Queens Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 6, 2020