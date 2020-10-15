Home

J & R Matthews
1 Old Talbot House
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH17 5JX
01444 441515
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
St Mary's Church
Slaugham
Michael Cheal Notice
CHEAL Michael George Aged 84 years, of Handcross, died 23rd September 2020.
Father and Grandfather who will be sorely missed by all the family, now reunited with his wife Barbara.
Funeral to take place at
St Mary's Church , Slaugham on Tuesday 20th October 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations can be made to Battersea Dogs Home via J&R Matthews Funeral Service,
1 Old Talbot House, High Street, Cuckfield, West Sussex RH17 5JX.
Tel 01444 441515.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 15, 2020
