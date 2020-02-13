|
HERRIOTT Michael John
(Mick) Born 12th March 1949,
died 1st February 2020,
peacefully at his home in Newick.
Beloved brother of Jane & David,
uncle to Beverley, Matthew & Jack
and great-uncle to Fearne.
A service of thanksgiving for his life will be held at St Mary's Church, Newick,
on Monday 17th February at 2.30pm.
Donations for Barnardo's, c/o
R A Brooks & Son,
Ravenoak, 46 Allington Road,
Newick, BN8 4NB,
Tel: 01825 722895
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 13, 2020