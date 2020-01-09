|
|
|
Strode Michael Has recently died
at the age of 96.
He lived in North Chailey from 1953 to 1991, working all that time
as a Doctor at Chailey Heritage.
In 1970 he bought a house in
North Chailey, Leyden House, which was converted to make a family home for 10 children at Chailey Heritage
who had nowhere else to go.
They used this house as their home at weekends and holidays. This continued with a few changes until 2008 when the demands of the Care in the Community Act were too onerous to carry on and the house was sold.
In 1951 Michael made his first pilgrimage to Lourdes in France and in 1954 he took a group on children from Chailey Heritage to Lourdes.
In 1956 the HCPT was founded to take people of all ages with disabilities to Lourdes, twice a year, and that continues to this day.
Michael was very involved with the HCPT to the end of his life.
He retired in 1988 and in 1991 went to live on Caldey Island with the
Cisterian Community as an
Oblate Monk and there he stayed almost to the end of his life,
until he had to go into a Nursing Home.
Michael was a true Christian man whose whole life was devoted to helping people with disabilities.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 9, 2020