ANSELL Remembering Monica Ansell
(nee Percy) 1938 - 2020.
Died peacefully on
Monday 21st September.
She was a loving daughter, sibling, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
All who knew her were touched by her kindness and happiness.
Always having fun, never still and always finding active creative
things to do.
We will miss you, but will forever have you in our hearts and minds.
You touched so many over your years.
Your Irish eyes will forever be
smiling down on us all.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service at St Paul's RC Church, donations to Dementia UK may be made via mastersandson.com
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 1, 2020