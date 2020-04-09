Home

Muriel Brayne Notice
BRAYNE Muriel Passed away peacefully
on 2nd April, aged 97,
in Woodlands Nursing Home.
Many thanks to all the staff for the special care they have always given her.
Dearly loved Mum to Ann, Mike, & Jan, and as a Mum-in-Law, and a devoted Grandma, Nan, & Great Grandma (GGB) to her 7 Grandchildren,
& 12 Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all her family & friends.
The family will hold a remembrance celebration for all when allowed to.
Donations, if desired, to benefit Chestnut Tree House
(Children's Hospice Care),
& Help for Heroes, equally.
Please make cheques payable to
R. A. Brooks & Son (Donation Account) & send to them c/o 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath RH16 1EN.
Tel. (01444).454391
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 9, 2020
