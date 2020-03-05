Home

COPPARD Noreen Yvonne Of Chailey. Died peacefully on
20th February 2020, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of Charles, loving mother of Judith, Alison and Matthew and a dear grandmother of James,
Nick, Ben, Josh, Lucy and Antonia.
Funeral service at St. Peter & St. John the Baptist, Wivelsfield, followed
by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Paws & Claws c/o R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak,
46 Allington Road, Newick,
BN8 4NB, tel: 01825 722895
or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 5, 2020
