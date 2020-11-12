Home

R A Brooks & Son (Haywards Heath)
35 Wivelsfield Road
Haywards Heath, Sussex RH16 4EN
01444 454391
Norman Wood

Norman Wood Notice
Wood Norman Alec
(known as Bill) Passed away on
November 5th, 2020. At rest now with his beloved wife Eileen.

Dad to Annette and Cavan and
Grandad to Katie, Richard, Matthew and Martha. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private family funeral will take place.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Royal British Legion c/o R.A. Brooks and Sons, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
tel :01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 12, 2020
