Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
ALEXANDER Olive Charlotte Peacefully on 23rd December 2019.
A dearly loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She will be very sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at Clayton Wood Natural Burial Ground on Friday 17th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "Cancer Research U.K." may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 9, 2020
