Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Filby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Filby

Notice Condolences

Pamela Filby Notice
FILBY Pamela Ann Peacefully at Ashton House Nursing Home on 7th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy Filby, sister to Geoff and treasured friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service on Monday 27th January at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o P&S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -