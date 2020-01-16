|
FILBY Pamela Ann Peacefully at Ashton House Nursing Home on 7th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving wife of the late Roy Filby, sister to Geoff and treasured friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service on Monday 27th January at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o P&S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9AA Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020