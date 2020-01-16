|
WHITE Pamela Grace On 25th December, at her home in Haywards Heath, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of David, mother of Rupert, Katherine and Rosalind and adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
A Service of Celebration for her life will be held at the Church of the Ascension, Haywards Heath, on
Friday 21st January at 1.00pm
followed by burial at
Wivelsfield Churchyard.
Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Mission to Seafarers may be sent via mastersandson.com or c/o
Masters and Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020