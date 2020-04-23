|
Andrew Patricia Mary It is with great regret
to announce that
Patricia Mary Andrew sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep
on Saturday 28th March.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
Due to the current circumstances she was laid to rest on Tuesday 14th April with just a few close family members.
We intend to have a celebration of her life in August with family and friends.
If anyone would like to make a donation please make it to the RNLI c/o
Radmall Funeral Directors, London Road, Burgess Hill.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020