COLLINS (née Fletcher)
Patricia Ann Widow of the late Christopher Collins. Peacefully in the Princess Royal Hospital on 6th April 2020, aged 80 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation will take place and at a later date there will be a celebration of her life. Donations if desired made payable to the 'MS' Society may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Apr. 23, 2020