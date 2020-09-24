|
Fraser Patricia Ann Passed away peacefully on
16th September, aged 77 years
at Aniska Lodge, Warninglid.
Dearly loved wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Nicholas and Tracey and Gran & Nana to Katrina, Ashley, Jack, Samuel & Marcus.
A private funeral service will be held.
If wished, donations in Patricia's memory can be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on Memory Giving) or by cheques made payable to The Salvation Army and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 24, 2020