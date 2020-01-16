|
|
|
Newman Patricia
(née Golding) Of Lindfield. Died peacefully at home, 21st February 1929 -
16th December 2019.
Pat will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
She returned to her loving husband Charles, who she missed so dearly.
Safe in the hands of God.
Funeral service at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Haywards Heath on
Thursday 23rd January at 11am, followed by burial at Walstead Cemetery (Lindfield),
bring a change of shoes if wet.
For those not wishing to attend burial, please go to The Bent Arms, where we will be joining you just after 1pm for food and drinks. Flowers are welcome.
Enquiries to Masters & Sons,
Lindfield, Tel. 01444 482107
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 16, 2020