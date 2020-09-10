|
Ferry Patrick (Pat) Former Community Psychiatric Nurse in Haywards Heath.
Passed away on 25.07.2020.
Diana and family would like to thank everyone who has sent cards of sympathy and donations in lieu of the Neurology Intensive Care Department, Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following the sudden death of Pat following an accident at his home in Ireland.
The funeral and cremation
have already taken place.
A memorial service will
be held in Haywards Heath
when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 10, 2020