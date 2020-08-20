|
JANMAN Pearl Peacefully on
12th August 2020
aged 82 years.
A much loved Wife of the late Derek James, loving Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium Worth on Wednesday 26th August at 2.15 p.m.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Alzheimer's UK may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks, BN6 8AN. Tel 01273841711.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 20, 2020