|
|
|
ABBOTT Peter Alfred Peacefully at St Peter & St James Hospice on 2nd September,
aged 81 years.
Loving partner of Gill, adored father
to Kim and John, and grandad of Samantha, Laura & James.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Private funeral. Donations,
if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice can be sent c/o P&S Gallagher, Weald House, 111 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AA.
Tel: 01444 239869.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 10, 2020