|
|
|
BURROWES Peter William Of Cuckfield
Passed away peacefully on
11th May, aged 88 years.
A private cremation will take place
on Monday 8th June at 15:30.
Though we must remain physically apart, we welcome you to mark that moment to remember Peter.
Once current restrictions have been lifted, a celebration of Peter's life
and interment will be scheduled. Donations, if desired, may be made online via www.pandsgallagher.co.uk (click on Memory Giving) or by cheques made payable to RAFA and sent c/o
P & S Gallagher, Fraser House,
20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath
RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2020